Crime Mattapoisett man killed in Rochester shooting The alleged shooter was still at the scene when Rochester Police arrived.

A man died following a shooting in Rochester Friday night.

On April 7 at about 9:34 p.m., officers responded to 259 New Bedford Rd. for a reported shooting, according to Rochester Police. They found a man with a single gunshot wound, who was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

The victim was identified as Justin Doberck, 41, of Mattapoisett, according to The Boston Globe.

An argument caused the shooting, police said. The alleged shooter, 34-year-old Cody Perry, was still at the scene when officers arrived. He was arrested and charged with homicide. An investigation is ongoing.