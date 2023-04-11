Crime Everett man charged for allegedly breaking into a home, trying to hit a woman with his car in Tewksbury Tommy Moges, 22, allegedly broke into a house before driving erratically around the neighborhood.

Tewksbury police charged an Everett man with a slew of crimes Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a home Monday evening and then tried to hit a woman with his car.

Tewksbury police said in a news release that, a little before 7:25 p.m., 22-year-old Tommy Moges allegedly broke into a house on River Road. When confronted by the homeowner, he fled in a black Honda CRV.

Moges allegedly then drove onto a lawn on Mount Joy Drive in an attempt to run over a woman, police said. The woman was able to dodge the SUV, but Moges kept driving on the lawn and allegedly hit and injured another woman’s leg.

Moges then tried to drive off the yard, but allegedly hit a rock wall first, police said. He then drove away via Mount Joy Drive.

Police said the woman who was hit by the SUV was treated for her injuries at the scene.

Security video from the scene shows a black SUV driving backwards and then onto a lawn. You can see the SUV drive towards a woman on the lawn and even circle a large bush in an apparent attempt to hit her.

Through their investigation, Tewksbury police said they identified Moges as the driver of the suspect SUV. Everett police arrested him at his home. He was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

Moges is charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Police have not identified a motive for the alleged assault.