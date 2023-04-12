Crime Police: NH woman crashed car into Methuen house while unconscious due to huffing Police said she will be tried as a repeat offender for operating under the influence of drugs. A New Hampshire woman allegedly crashed her car into a house in Methuen Wednesday while unconscious due to huffing. Methuen Police Department

A New Hampshire woman crashed her car into a house in Methuen Wednesday while unconscious due to huffing, Methuen police said in a news release.

The woman will face charges as a repeat offender for operating under the influence of drugs, police said.

Police were called to the crash at 91 Broadway St. at 1:35 p.m. There, police said they found that a Volvo station wagon had crashed into the front of a house.

Police said the car was driven by a 31-year-old Kingston woman who was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Police said their investigation found that the driver was allegedly huffing and had passed out before the car crashed into the house.

Advertisement:

The crash caused the front porch of the house to collapse, and destroyed two bicycles that were parked next to the home, police said.

The driver faces charges of operating under the influence of drugs (second offense), marked lanes violation, and speeding, police said.