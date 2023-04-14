Man arrested for allegedly strangling T rider at Aquarium MBTA Station

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Transit police arrested a 64-year-old man Thursday night for allegedly strangling an MBTA rider who refused to give up his seat, according to officials.
Investigators responded to Aquarium MBTA Station at 11 p.m., where witnesses said the suspect, Samuel Dario Carrero, boarded a train and demanded a male passenger give up his seat. When the passenger refused, Carrero allegedly attacked and strangled him, according to police.
Carrero was transported to transit police headquarters for booking and charged with strangulation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.