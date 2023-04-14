Crime

Man arrested for allegedly strangling T rider at Aquarium MBTA Station

Transit police said the 64-year-old suspect allegedly strangled the passenger after a dispute over a seat.

By Morgan Rousseau

Transit police arrested a 64-year-old man Thursday night for allegedly strangling an MBTA rider who refused to give up his seat, according to officials.

Investigators responded to Aquarium MBTA Station at 11 p.m., where witnesses said the suspect, Samuel Dario Carrero, boarded a train and demanded a male passenger give up his seat. When the passenger refused, Carrero allegedly attacked and strangled him, according to police.

Carrero was transported to transit police headquarters for booking and charged with strangulation.