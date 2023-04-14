Crime Man arrested for allegedly strangling T rider at Aquarium MBTA Station Transit police said the 64-year-old suspect allegedly strangled the passenger after a dispute over a seat.

Transit police arrested a 64-year-old man Thursday night for allegedly strangling an MBTA rider who refused to give up his seat, according to officials.

Investigators responded to Aquarium MBTA Station at 11 p.m., where witnesses said the suspect, Samuel Dario Carrero, boarded a train and demanded a male passenger give up his seat. When the passenger refused, Carrero allegedly attacked and strangled him, according to police.

4/13 11PM TPD offs arrested a 64y/o male for Strangulation at #MBTA Aquarium Station. The SP boarded a train demanded another male pass give up his seat. The V refused & the SP attacked V. Witnesses confirmed incident. SP tranps. to TPD HQ for booking. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 14, 2023

Carrero was transported to transit police headquarters for booking and charged with strangulation.