Crime East Bridgewater man charged with second OUI after alleged hit and run with parked car Kyle Campbell, 28, is facing nearly a dozen charges as a result of the Friday night crash.

East Bridgewater police charged a 28-year-old man with a slew of crimes Friday night after he allegedly hit a parked car while driving drunk and then fled.

East Bridgewater resident Kyle Campbell allegedly crashed his GMC Sierra into a parked car near Washington and Pond Streets, East Bridgewater police said in a news release Sunday.

After responding to the crash around 8:55 p.m., police said they found a parked car with heavy damage to its left rear side and a passenger side mirror which had fallen off Campbell’s truck.

Police caught Campbell soon after while they were investigating the crash. They said they noticed him allegedly speeding nearby in a Honda Pilot which belonged to a relative of his.

After they pulled Campbell over, they noticed that a GMC Sierra parked next to the Honda had significant, fresh front-end damage, including a missing passenger side mirror. They also allegedly noticed that he smelled strongly of alcohol.

Police said they identified Campbell as the owner of the truck, and that he allegedly had the truck’s keys on him.

In the truck, police said they found an unsecured handgun. Campbell also allegedly failed several sobriety tests.

As a result, police said, they arrested Campbell and searched his home. They ultimately seized another unsecured handgun, several magazines, and Campbell’s license to carry.

Police charged Campbell with operating under the influence (second offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, move over violation, marked lanes violation, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, leaving a firearm in a vehicle, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a firearm, speeding, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Police released Campbell on his own recognizance and $40 cash bail. He will soon be arraigned in Brockton District Court.