Peabody man charged for allegedly robbing Northshore Mall jewelry store in ‘Scream’ mask

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Peabody police arrested a 27-year-old man Monday after he allegedly robbed the Kay Jewelers at Northshore Mall while wearing a “Scream” mask.
Peabody resident Starlin Batista allegedly robbed the store just before 1 p.m. by handing a threatening note to a store employee and motioning that he had a gun, Peabody police said in a news release.
The Boston Globe reported that Batista was wearing a “Ghostface” mask from the “Scream” film franchise, and that the note said “Put everything in the bag. I give you two minutes before I shoot. Don’t make a sound.”
Police caught Batista when an officer spotted a man matching the suspect’s description near an access road to the mall. Police said he allegedly ran from the officer, but the officer apprehended him on Northshore Road. He was still wearing the mask.
Batista was allegedly carrying a black BB gun and several items stolen from the jewelry store when he was caught, police said.
Police charged Batista with armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The Globe reported that he is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Peabody District Court.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.