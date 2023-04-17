3 stabbed during targeted home invasion in Quincy, suspect to be charged

Newsletter Signup
Three people were stabbed during a targeted home invasion in Quincy Sunday night, Quincy police said in a news release Monday. Police have identified a suspect who will face charges.
Police said they responded to the home on the 400 block of Granite Street at 8:39 p.m. They found four people inside, and three were suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.
First responders treated the injured people on site before taking them to a nearby hospital, police said. They were later released.
The suspect fled the scene, but police said they were still able to identify them. Police have not identified the suspect or the victims.
The home was specifically targeted, police said, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Quincy police at [email protected]
