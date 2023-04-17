Crime Worcester man arrested for road rage incident involving machete Ezekial Santiago, 42, was arrested for the crime and faces multiple charges.

A man was arrested after allegedly attacking another driver with a machete Sunday in Worcester, according to a release from the police department. Worcester resident Ezekial Santiago, 42, was arrested for the crime, which happened around 2 p.m. Sunday near Millbury and Providence Street.

Witnesses say they saw a man exit a white Toyota with Rhode Island license plates that had been following a blue Honda. When the Honda driver exited his vehicle to ask why the other driver was following him, they say the white Toyota operator hit the Honda driver on the head and back with a machete.

An ambulance came to the scene to help the victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson told Boston.com in an email.

Advertisement:

Officers said they then began searching for the Toyota and later found it at a red light on McKeon Road, with Santiago behind the wheel. The machete was found in the vehicle.

Santiago is charged with armed assault to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Worcester District Court.