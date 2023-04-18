Crime Groveland police ask for help identifying woman who allegedly abandoned a puppy in an alleyway The Australian shepherd puppy was abandoned near an animal rescue. A woman abandoned an Australian Shepherd puppy in an alleyway near Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland on Monday. Groveland Police Department

Groveland police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly abandoned a puppy in an alleyway outside of an animal rescue.

On Monday around 3 p.m., the woman allegedly abandoned an Australian shepherd puppy in an alleyway near Sweet Paws Rescue at 310 Main St., police said in a news release Tuesday.

The suspect was driving a black Mazda SUV when she abandoned the puppy, police said. She is blonde, and was last seen wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt.

Police said they are investigating her for animal cruelty, but that the dog was not injured.

Advertisement:

It is illegal in Massachusetts and in most states to abandon an animal. People found guilty of animal cruelty charges in the Bay State face up to seven years in a state prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for a first offense.

On Tuesday, two pit bulls that were abandoned in Salem last month were put up for adoption by the MSPCA after recovering from malnourishment for a month. A third will soon be put up for adoption.

Anyone who thinks they have information about this incident is asked to call Groveland police at 978-521-1212.