2 stabbed when fight breaks out during basketball game in Clark University gym

Worcester police arrested an 18-year-old after two people were stabbed Tuesday evening when a fight broke out during a basketball game in a Clark University gym.

Authorities responded to the gym on Downing Street just before 6:30 p.m. and found two male victims, ages 17 and 23, who were suffering from stab wounds, according to a police statement posted to Facebook.

Both victims were treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital “with serious injuries,” police said.

Witnesses told authorities that a fight broke out during the game, which resulted in the double stabbing.

Clark University officials, in an emailed statement Wednesday morning, said that the victims and the suspect are not affiliated with the school.

“We are grateful for the swift response from our Clark University and Worcester police departments,” officials said. “At this point, the police have confirmed that the situation last evening began when a fight broke out on the basketball court, involving a group of individuals not affiliated with Clark University. Two of those individuals sustained knife injuries and were transported to an area hospital.”

Witness accounts led officers to arrest 18-year-old Knowledge Bethea at the scene, police said.

He now faces charges of armed assault to murder (two counts) and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury (two counts).

Bethea was expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

“There is no ongoing threat,” Clark University officials added. “This morning at 7 am, we reopened the Kneller Athletic Complex for normal operations.”