Three young people arrested after allegedly attacking man who told them to stop smoking on MBTA trolley The incident occurred Sunday evening at Mattapan Station

Two teenagers and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly attacking people on an MBTA trolley in Mattapan because one person asked them to stop smoking, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Kevin Jones and Joshua Venter, both 18-year-olds from Boston, are facing multiple charges for assault and battery and disorderly conduct. The juvenile, a girl, faces similar charges.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, MBTA Transit Police responded to Mattapan Station for reports of a person being assaulted. Officers were told that a group had attacked two men and fled the scene on foot.

One victim, a 63-year-old man, had asked Venter to stop smoking on the trolley because there was a passenger with a baby on board, police were told. As Venter and Jones exited the trolley, they punched one of the victims with closed fists, according to Hayden. The juvenile joined in and attacked the other victim when he tried to intervene, Hayden said.

According to Hayden, a bystander’s video showed the suspects stomping and kicking the second victim, who had “visible lacerations” on his head, lips, arms, and knees.

The second victim followed the group as they left the station and helped police identify them as they walked along Blue Hill Avenue, officials said.

“No one should have to fear taking public transportation or sticking up for others when someone is breaking basic MBTA rules. No smoking on buses, trolleys, or platforms is one of those rules. These young people reacted in an intolerable manner and they will be held accountable for their behavior,” Hayden said in a statement.

Jones and Venter were arraigned on Tuesday. They were released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court on June 15. The juvenile will be arraigned at a later date, officials said.