Crime Billerica officer passes out after suspect allegedly exposes him to fentanyl during arrest The officer was hospitalized after a suspect from Lowell allegedly tore open a bag of fentanyl while the officer was trying to arrest him.

A Lowell man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly exposed a Billerica police officer to fentanyl while the officer was trying to arrest him. The officer later passed out from the fentanyl exposure and was hospitalized, officials said.

Wednesday afternoon, the officer pulled over a vehicle with a canceled registration, Billerica police said in a news release. The driver, 65-year-old Charles Lang, was also determined to have a suspended license, officials said.

As the officer approached Lang’s car, police said Lang was observed trying to destroy a bag with a powdery substance that was later identified as fentanyl.

The officer tried to get Lang out of the car to stop him from destroying potential evidence, Lang allegedly tore open the bag, police said. The fentanyl then sprayed out of the bag and clouded the air around the men.

The officer also found that Lang was carrying a small amount of Adderall without a prescription, police said.

After taking Lang into custody and returning to the police station, the officer passed out, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for fentanyl exposure. He was later released from the hospital.

“We are grateful that our officer is expected to make a full recovery, but alarmed that such a small amount of fentanyl caused an officer to lose consciousness,” Billerica Police Roy Chief Frost said in the release. “This incident highlights the potency of fentanyl and the dangers that are faced by officers if this substance becomes airborne.”

Police charged Lang with possession of a Class A substance, withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, possession of a Class E substance, operating with a suspended license, attaching plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

He was arraigned Thursday in Lowell District Court.