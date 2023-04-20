FBI releases video of armed robbery in Hyde Park

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Law enforcement officials are hoping the public can help identify a suspect connected to multiple armed robberies in Boston. The FBI released a video of one of those robberies Thursday.
The suspect is wanted in connection with four robberies committed in Hyde Park and Mattapan.
The person in question is considered armed and dangerous. In all four robberies, they wielded “a distinct black handgun” and demanded money from employees.
The suspect appears to be a man wearing black shoes, black pants, a black jacket, and a black ski mask.
The video released depicts the most recent robbery, which occurred at the SK Convenience Store in Hyde Park on Feb. 20 at about 9:45 p.m.
In it, the suspect yells at a cashier to “Get the money” and “hurry up” numerous times. The suspect first follows the cashier back behind the counter and tells them to open up a cash register.
The suspect then comes out from behind the counter and appears with cash in his hands. He says “lottery,” to which the cashier replies “nothing.” The suspect then curses and leaves the store.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI Boston Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-857-386-2000 or tips.fbi.gov.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.