Crime FBI releases video of armed robbery in Hyde Park A suspect in four armed robberies is shown on video yelling at a cashier to "get the money," and "hurry up."

Law enforcement officials are hoping the public can help identify a suspect connected to multiple armed robberies in Boston. The FBI released a video of one of those robberies Thursday.

A suspect wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies in Boston. FBI

The suspect is wanted in connection with four robberies committed in Hyde Park and Mattapan.

The person in question is considered armed and dangerous. In all four robberies, they wielded “a distinct black handgun” and demanded money from employees.

The suspect appears to be a man wearing black shoes, black pants, a black jacket, and a black ski mask.

The video released depicts the most recent robbery, which occurred at the SK Convenience Store in Hyde Park on Feb. 20 at about 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement:

In it, the suspect yells at a cashier to “Get the money” and “hurry up” numerous times. The suspect first follows the cashier back behind the counter and tells them to open up a cash register.

The suspect then comes out from behind the counter and appears with cash in his hands. He says “lottery,” to which the cashier replies “nothing.” The suspect then curses and leaves the store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI Boston Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-857-386-2000 or tips.fbi.gov.