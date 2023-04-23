Boston police ask for help identifying suspect in Roxbury knife assault

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they believe assaulted someone with a knife in Roxbury earlier this month.
The suspect is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault with a knife that took place around 4:45 p.m. on April 10 near 301 Warren St., police said in a news release Sunday.
Police described the suspect as having long dreadlocks. They said he often rides a skateboard and is known to frequent the Washington Street Park Mall parking lot and the surrounding area.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4275.
