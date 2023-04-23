Crime Two fatal Hyde Park shootings likely connected, police say Two men were shot and killed Saturday night in Hyde Park.

Police are investigating two potentially related fatal shootings that occurred over the weekend in Hyde Park.

At about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, Boston Police officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the area of 36 Dedham St. When they arrived, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from BPD.

While at the scene, officers were told that another victim, a man, walked into Milton Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

“Preliminary information indicates that this incident is likely related to the Hyde Park incident,” BPD said.

The hospital where the second victim went is about a 12 minute drive from where the first victim was found.

Police are continuing to investigate. Neither victim has been publicly named, and no arrests have been made.