N.H. man arrested in Mass., after allegedly fleeing police, crashing car into home

A Mason, New Hampshire, man was arrested in Townsend, Massachusetts, Saturday morning after he allegedly fled from police and crashed his car into a home, according to a statement from Chief James Sartell.

Dennis Legere, 46, was charged with speeding, failure to stop, operating under the influence (second offense), unlicensed operation, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation, according to officials.

Just before 5 a.m., a Townsend police officer tried to pull over a gray 2021 Buick Encore for speeding near the Lunenburg town line, according to the statement.

Police said the driver refused to stop, and the officer eventually stopped the pursuit for safety reasons.

A short time later, police said they received a report about a vehicle fitting that description crashing into a home at 14 Elm St.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Legere, was taken by ambulance to the Nashoba Valley Medical Center, treated, and released to the custody of the Townsend Police Department, according to the statement.

Police said no one inside the home reported injuries. The home sustained some damage and will be evaluated by the building inspector to determine its structural integrity, according to the statement.

Police say a subsequent investigation led them to charge Legere with driving under the influence of alcohol. Police also discovered he was wanted by the Leominster Police Department on unrelated charges.

Legere was booked by Townsend police on Saturday morning and bail was set at $5,000. He will be transferred to the custody of Leominster Police.

Legere will be arraigned in Ayer District Court on the Townsend charges at a later date.