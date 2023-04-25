Crime Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of MIT student, police say Nahom Getaneh, 33, was arrested Tuesday at about 2 p.m. Police say an MIT student fought him off late Saturday night

Police have made an arrest in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an MIT student Saturday.

Nahom Getaneh, 33, was arrested Tuesday at about 2 p.m., Boston Police said. Getaneh was located in the area of Atkinson and Southampton Streets in Boston. His arrest came less than a day after authorities asked members of the public to help identify a suspect.

He is set to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Rape and Indecent Assault and Battery related to this incident. Getaneh was also wanted on two outstanding warrants for failing to register as a sex offender and possession of Class B drugs, police said.

The assault allegedly occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908, Boston police said.

An MIT student told authorities that she was attacked from behind while trying to enter her residence, in the rear alley of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority, at 515 Beacon St. in Boston, according to MIT Police.

The attacker first approached the student on a bike and asked for food, MIT Police said. But as the student went to enter the building, the attacker allegedly groped her from behind and followed her inside.

He further assaulted the student inside, police said. The student was able to fight him off and call 911. The attacker then fled on a bike.