Police seek help identifying suspect in Back Bay sexual assault

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Back Bay over the weekend.

The assault took place Saturday around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908, according to police.

The suspect is described as a “possibly Middle Eastern” man with a medium to heavy build and dark curly hair and facial hair, police said in a statement. He was wearing a navy blue shirt with a tie-dye design and baggy black sweatpants with two white stripes, according to the department. He stood about about 5 feet, 8 inches tall or 5 feet, 10 inches tall, officials said.

“The suspect reportedly spoke English with an accent and also spoke in another language,” police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is being asked to call detectives at 617-343-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

