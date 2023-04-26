Boston police arrest and identify Roxbury knife assault suspect

Newsletter Signup
Boston police have arrested a suspect who they believe assaulted someone with a knife in Roxbury earlier this month.
Police arrested 24-year-old Jamaica Plain resident John Depalm on Monday just before 6:15 p.m., Boston police said in a news release Wednesday. He was wanted in connection with an assault that happened on April 10 around 4:45 p.m. near 301 Warren St. in Roxbury.
Police charged Depalm with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He will soon be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
