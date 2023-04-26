Crime Police: Reported Braintree home invasion may be related to online video games "This appears to be a targeted crime and an isolated incident,” Braintree Police said.

Braintree Police are investigating a reported armed home invasion that could be tied to online video games.

At about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a home on Bickford Road for a report of a home invasion. Two residents were found outside the building. One, who had suffered minor facial injuries, told police that he was attacked by three men.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect Braintree Police are looking for in connection to an armed home invasion. Braintree Police

That victim said he answered a knock on the door and was immediately assaulted, according to Braintree Police. Both residents said that one of the assailants had a pistol in his waistband.

The suspects reportedly referred to the victim by name, and spent a short time in the house before leaving. They drove away in a small black sedan that police say is possibly a BMW.

The suspects were described as three tall Black males in their late teens or early twenties, according to police.

“A motive for the crime is being investigated, however, it may be related to online video gaming and other online activity. This appears to be a targeted crime and an isolated incident,” Braintree Police said in a statement.

The department posted photos of two suspects. One appears to be wearing black pants, black shoes, a black jacket with white stripes down its sleeves, and a white mask. The other appears to be wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black pants, red shoes, and a black mask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their vehicle is urged to contact Braintree Police at (781) 794-8620. Tips can be submitted via email to [email protected]

