Dorchester woman missing since Monday

A 59-year-old Dorchester woman has been missing since Monday, according to Boston police. Christine Meeker was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday near 20 Thetford Ave.

She is around 5 feet and 3 inches tall and was wearing pink sweatpants and yellow Crocs, according to a police department press release. They also note she has mental health issues.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494 -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

