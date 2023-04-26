Crime New Hampshire man indicted on murder charge for fatal bar shooting in Manchester New details have emerged about what happened at The Goat Bar and Grill the night of Jan. 28 leading up to the shooting.

A 22-year-old man from Salem, N.H., has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting that officials say resulted from a dispute inside a Manchester bar in January.

John Delee, 22, is facing second degree murder charges for the death of 22-year-old Timothy Pouliot. – Manchester Police Department

On Friday, a Hillsborough County grand jury indicted John Delee on charges related to the shooting death of 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot outside The Goat Bar and Grill on Jan. 28, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said previously that they found Pouliot suffering from gunshot wounds around 12:50 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene.

As a result of Friday’s indictment, the DA’s office said, Delee is now facing charges of second-degree murder for knowingly causing Pouliot’s death, as well as an alternate second-degree murder charge for recklessly causing Pouliot’s death “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

The grand jury also indicted Delee for reckless conduct, “in that he recklessly placed another in danger of serious bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon.”

Police previously arrested and charged Delee with second-degree murder with reckless conduct for Pouliot’s death.

For 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot's mother, Michelle, the loss of her son, is simply too much to bear.



"Why did they have to take him?" His mother, Michelle, asked through tears, after her son was shot and killed outside a Manchester bar on Saturday.https://t.co/YcwNTEtGg9 pic.twitter.com/5T8FYA9bi8 — Arielle Mitropoulos (@AMitrops) January 29, 2023

Police said previously that there was a dispute inside the bar before the shooting. According to The New Hampshire Union-Leader, police recounted what led up to the shooting during Delee’s bail hearing on April 18.

Inside the bar, the newspaper reported that Delee and Pouliot’s friend Michael Mendoza had a confrontation. This ended with Delee suffering a bleeding cheek, according to the newspaper.

Outside the bar, Delee punched another of Pouliot’s friends, the newspaper wrote. When Mendoza approached Delee with pepper spray, he reportedly displayed his handgun.

Despite onlookers warning Pouliot and his friends that Delee had a gun, the group followed Delee and his friends, the newspaper reported. Pouliot eventually punched Delee, the paper said, and Delee allegedly responded by firing nine rounds at Pouliot.

Delee is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges at 9 a.m. on May 18 in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District.