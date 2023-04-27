Crime 2 drunk men denied entry to Bruins game, then one punched the other, police say The alleged assault happened in North Station, in view of nearby MBTA Transit Police officers. Matthew Tkachuk scores the game-winning goal for the Panthers on Wednesday night. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

One man is accused of assaulting another at North Station Wednesday after both were denied entry into the Bruins game because they were allegedly drunk.

According to MBTA Transit Police, the incident happened at 7:30 p.m., shortly after the puck drop at TD Garden.

While in North Station’s commuter rail lobby, one of the men allegedly assaulted the other — in view of nearby transit police officers, the department noted on Twitter.

Transit police took the 46-year-old man into custody and brought him to TPD headquarters for booking.

The Bruins also faced a rough night, losing 4-3 in overtime against the Florida Panthers in Game 5.

