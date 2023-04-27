What Brian Walshe bought after his wife disappeared, according to prosecutors

Newsletter Signup
In the days after his wife Ana Walshe was last seen, prosecutors say Brian Walshe visited a handful of stores around the Greater Boston area and bought hundreds of dollars of cleaning products and hardware supplies — including a hacksaw and hatchet.
The Cohasset man is accused of murdering his wife, dismembering her body, and disposing of the evidence across several dumpsters. He pleaded not guilty in Norfolk Superior Court Thursday to charges of first-degree murder, misleading police, and improper conveyance of a human body.
In court, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor gave an account of Walshe’s actions following his wife’s disappearance, including trips to multiple home improvement stores.
Among the items he allegedly purchased:
When investigators searched a dumpster in Swampscott, they found Ana Walshe’s COVID-19 vaccination card, clothing and accessories that matched the outfit she was last seen wearing, and several items identical to the ones Brian Walshe purchased at Lowe’s and Home Depot, prosecutors said.
