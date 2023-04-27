Crime What Brian Walshe bought after his wife disappeared, according to prosecutors Walshe, who is charged with his wife's murder, allegedly bought hundreds of dollars of hardware and cleaning supplies in the days after she was last seen. Brian Walshe, accused of killing wife Anna who disappeared on New Year's Day 2023, appears for his arraignment on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Dedham. Greg Derr / The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

In the days after his wife Ana Walshe was last seen, prosecutors say Brian Walshe visited a handful of stores around the Greater Boston area and bought hundreds of dollars of cleaning products and hardware supplies — including a hacksaw and hatchet.

The Cohasset man is accused of murdering his wife, dismembering her body, and disposing of the evidence across several dumpsters. He pleaded not guilty in Norfolk Superior Court Thursday to charges of first-degree murder, misleading police, and improper conveyance of a human body.

In court, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor gave an account of Walshe’s actions following his wife’s disappearance, including trips to multiple home improvement stores.

Among the items he allegedly purchased:

Jan. 1

Lowe’s, Danvers

Five five-gallon buckets

A LENOX high tension handsaw

48 terry cloth towels

A framing hammer

A Tyvek full-coverage suit

Shoe guards

A mop

Snips (cutting tool)

200 disposable rags

Trash bags

Murphy Oil Soap

Other cleaning products

CVS, Danvers

13 different types of hydrogen peroxide

Stop & Shop, Swampscott

Three 64-ounce jugs of ammonia

Jan 2

HomeGoods, Norwell

Three area rugs

Scented candles

Home Depot, Rockland

Three five-gallon buckets with leak-proof lids

A hatchet

Plastic sheeting

24 pounds of baking soda

A Tyvek suit

When investigators searched a dumpster in Swampscott, they found Ana Walshe’s COVID-19 vaccination card, clothing and accessories that matched the outfit she was last seen wearing, and several items identical to the ones Brian Walshe purchased at Lowe’s and Home Depot, prosecutors said.