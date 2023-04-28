Crime Police catch attempted murder suspect after vehicle chase from Weston to Milton The suspect, Mark T. Donahue, is accused of attempted murder in Marlborough, according to police.

A man suspected of attempted murder in Marlborough led police on a car chase from Weston to Milton Thursday night, a pursuit that culminated with police forcefully stopping the SUV and taking the suspect into custody, according to officials.

Police said the driver was identified as Mark T. Donahue, 41, of Marlboro.

Massachusetts State Police said that just before 10 p.m., they were notified that Weston police were pursuing a 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV driven by an attempted murder suspect. Weston police had been chasing the man on Route 20, but they notified troopers that the driver was approaching Interstate 95 and possessed a knife, according to officials.

Police said the suspect fled onto I-95, then Interstate 93, where a trooper deployed a tire-deflation device known as “stop sticks” onto the highway as the Donahue’s Highlander approached.

The SUV hit the stop sticks at 10:15 p.m. and sustained damage to its tires, according to officials. As the vehicle slowed, police said troopers used police cruisers to box it in the left lane of I-93 north. They brought it to a complete stop a quarter-mile south of the Granite Avenue exit in Milton.

At that point, state police approached the Highlander and found the suspect to have “serious, self-inflicted lacerations,” according to officials. Police said troopers performed first aid before EMS brought the Donahue to Boston Medical Center with a police escort. Investigators said they recovered two knives from the SUV.

Details about the alleged attempted murder and Donahue’s charges were not released.