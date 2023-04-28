Crime Boston man’s November death ruled a homicide; woman facing murder charge Robert Lee Scott, 55, died due to a "sharp force injury to the heart," the medical examiner found.

The death of a Boston man on Northampton Street last November was ruled a homicide this month, and a woman has now been arrested in his murder, city police said Friday.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 29 to 155 Northampton St. for a report of a person, identified as 55-year-old Robert Lee Scott, in cardiac arrest. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On April 21, the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by a “sharp force injury to the heart,” police said.

After a Boston Police Homicide Unit investigation, the department arrested 57-year-old Boston resident Tanya Kelley on Thursday.

Advertisement:

The department said that Kelley would be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court and charged with murder. The incident remains under investigation.