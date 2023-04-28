Boston man’s November death ruled a homicide; woman facing murder charge

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The death of a Boston man on Northampton Street last November was ruled a homicide this month, and a woman has now been arrested in his murder, city police said Friday.
Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 29 to 155 Northampton St. for a report of a person, identified as 55-year-old Robert Lee Scott, in cardiac arrest. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On April 21, the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by a “sharp force injury to the heart,” police said.
After a Boston Police Homicide Unit investigation, the department arrested 57-year-old Boston resident Tanya Kelley on Thursday.
The department said that Kelley would be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court and charged with murder. The incident remains under investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.