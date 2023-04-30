Crime 1 killed, 5 hurt by gunfire at Lawrence house party Authorities did not disclose what may have sparked the shooting and no arrests were announced.





LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — One person was fatally shot and five others were injured by gunfire at a house party in Massachusetts early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to a disturbance call at a third-floor apartment in Lawrence at about 3 a.m., which is when they found the victims, according to statement from Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office.

All six victims were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Two others were flown by medical helicopter to hospitals in Boston for additional treatment, the statement said.

No names or any other information about the victims were made public pending notification of family.

Advertisement:

Authorities did not disclose what may have sparked the shooting and no arrests were announced, however the gunfire did not appear to be a random act of violence, the district attorney’s office said.

State and city police are investigating.

Lawrence lies about 25 miles north of Boston has a population of about 89,000, according to the 2020 Census.