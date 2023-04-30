Crime Boston police seek help ID-ing suspect in Jamaica Plain knife holdup The suspect is seen in photos wielding a knife during an armed robbery on Centre Street Thursday. Boston police released these photos of the suspect. Courtesy/Boston Police Department

Boston Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down an armed robbery suspect who allegedly carried out a holdup Thursday at a Jamaica Plain cellphone store.

Police said the suspect in the photographs is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened just after 4:30 p.m. at a Cricket Wireless store at 306 Centre St.

Investigators on Friday released security photos of the suspect, who they describe as a bald black man with a goatee. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a gray stripe across the chest, dark pants, and black shoes.



Cricket Wireless employee Emmanuel Sanchez described his experience of the armed robbery in an interview with 7 News.

“[The suspect] said, ‘Don’t play dumb man. I’m not having a good day. Don’t do anything stupid. I don’t want to kill you man,'” Sanchez said, adding that the robber displayed two knives.

The Cricket Wireless robbery happened a day after another cellphone store on the same street experienced a similar crime, according to the report.

Anyone with information can contact Boston police detectives by calling 617-343-5628. People can also leave anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Police said they will “stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”