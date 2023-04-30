Crime 21-year-old Taunton man charged with attempted rape for alleged cemetery attack William Perez allegedly attacked a woman at Mayflower Hill Cemetery.

Taunton police have charged a 21-year-old man with attempted rape, kidnapping, and other charges in connection with an incident that took place at Mayflower Hill Cemetery on Saturday.

Taunton resident William Perez allegedly attacked a woman in the cemetery a little before 2:40 p.m., police said in a news release. He then allegedly forced her to leave the cemetery with him before running away.

First-responders took the woman to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said. She was later released from the hospital.

Police searched the area around the cemetery with the help of Raynham police and their K-9 unit, police said. After further investigation, police said they identified Perez as the attacker. They arrested him at his home on Sunday.

Perez is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday.