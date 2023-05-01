Crime Acton police officer faces assault charges for alleged attack on pregnant wife The officer allegedly pushed his wife, who is five months pregnant, to the ground during an argument.

An Acton police officer has been placed on paid leave as a result of his arrest over the weekend for allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife.

Steven Stalzer, 31, allegedly pushed his wife, who is five months pregnant, to the ground during an argument at their home in Stow around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office has since charged Stalzer with domestic assault and assault on a pregnant person.

Stalzer will remain on leave until the case is resolved, as is department policy, the Acton Police Department said in a news release.

Also in line with department policy, Stalzer’s license to carry was suspended, and his badge and service weapon have been confiscated, police said. In addition, Stow police removed his personal firearms from his home, officials said.

Stalzer was arraigned Monday in Concord District Court. He was released on personal recognizance, the DA’s office said. His next court date is July 10.

The Acton Police Department said Stalzer has been a part of the department since 2015.