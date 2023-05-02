Crime Lindsay Clancy transferred to state-run Tewksbury Hospital, court records show Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of strangling her children earlier this year, is due back in court July 25. Lindsay Clancy was arraigned via Zoom Feb. 7 from a Boston hospital where she was recovering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries she sustained after jumping from a second-floor window of her family’s Duxbury home on Jan. 24. Plymouth District Court

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly killed her three young children before attempting to take her own life earlier this year, is now a patient at the state-run Tewksbury Hospital, court records show.

Clancy is accused of strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan with workout bands in the family’s basement on Jan. 24, then cutting herself and jumping out a second-story window.

The two older children were pronounced dead later that evening; Callan Clancy died of his injuries three days later at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Lindsay Clancy has been charged with two counts of murder and three counts each of strangulation or suffocation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

She was arraigned Feb. 7 from her hospital bed, where she was recovering from a severe spinal cord injury, as well as rib and cervical spine fractures. The injuries left her paralyzed from the waist down, her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said at the arraignment.

“She’s suicidal,” he said at the time. “She’s extremely emotional, however she’s unable and has been unable to express any happiness or sadness or cry.”

Reddington has argued that Clancy was overmedicated and in the throes of postpartum mental illness during the alleged killings, contrary to prosecutors’ description of a deliberately planned attack.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague, Clancy later told her husband that she had a “moment of psychosis” and heard a man’s voice “telling her to kill the kids and kill herself, because it was her last chance.”

Doctors at Tewksbury Hospital indicated last week that they were evaluating Clancy’s mental health and wanted more time for their assessment, The Boston Globe reported.

She remains held without bail, and her next court appearance has been pushed back to July 25, court records show.