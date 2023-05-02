Police: MBTA police seek man they say punched rider who wouldn’t share his cellphone

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man they say punched a victim who wouldn’t share money or his cellphone.
Officials said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the person asked a male rider for money and to use his phone around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Massachusetts Avenue MBTA station. The rider denied the request and the suspect struck him in the face with a closed fist.
Transit Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or with information surrounding the incident to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.
