Police: MBTA police seek man they say punched rider who wouldn’t share his cellphone

Officials are asking anyone with information surrounding the incident to call the department's Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

A man in a blue windbreaker and a black mask stands on an MBTA train
MBTA Transit Police are seeking to identify a suspect who they say struck a rider who would not share his phone or money. MBTA Transit Police

By Eli Curwin

MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man they say punched a victim who wouldn’t share money or his cellphone.

Officials said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the person asked a male rider for money and to use his phone around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Massachusetts Avenue MBTA station. The rider denied the request and the suspect struck him in the face with a closed fist.

