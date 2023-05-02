Crime Police: MBTA police seek man they say punched rider who wouldn’t share his cellphone Officials are asking anyone with information surrounding the incident to call the department's Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. MBTA Transit Police are seeking to identify a suspect who they say struck a rider who would not share his phone or money. MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man they say punched a victim who wouldn’t share money or his cellphone.

4/26 10:45PM #MBTA Mass Ave Sta. a SP male asked another male for money & to borrow cell phone. The Victim denied the request and was struck in the face w/closed fist. Recognize this person of interest. Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. TY pic.twitter.com/MXYoIoIWqZ — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 2, 2023

Officials said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the person asked a male rider for money and to use his phone around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Massachusetts Avenue MBTA station. The rider denied the request and the suspect struck him in the face with a closed fist.

Transit Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or with information surrounding the incident to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.