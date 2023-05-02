Crime Popeyes didn’t have their item, so they threw food and vandalized the restaurant, Worcester Police say Two men assaulted employees and damaged equipment when told their order couldn’t be fulfilled, according to police. AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Customers allegedly vandalized a Worcester Popeyes and attacked employees this weekend after being told their order could not be completed, according to Worcester Police.

The two men were reported to have been at the drive-thru window of the Park Avenue Popeyes around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when they were told an item in their order wasn’t available. In response, police say the men threatened a worker before entering and disrupting the restaurant.

Police say the pair threw food at the staff and vandalized restaurant equipment, including a TV and a register. Upon leaving, they say the men also threw a rock at the drive-thru kiosk.

Popeyes closed down Saturday following the incident, but had the drive-thru up and running again Monday, WBZ reports.

Employees told WBZ the events took place after the men did not receive jalapenos on a chicken sandwich they had ordered.

Local Popeyes customer John Joyce told the outlet that he was hoping to get Popeyes for his birthday when he found the restaurant closed Saturday.

“It’s too bad because now I have to look for supper somewhere else,” said Joyce. “Just because you don’t get their way and they don’t like it. It’s just not acceptable. I’m sorry for the owners that they closed.”

Police said on Tuesday they were still looking for the suspects and an investigation is currently underway.