Documents show police got a ransom note in early days of Ana Walshe case The ransom note demanding $127,000 arrived three days after the Cohasset mother was entered into a national missing persons database.

Days after Ana Walshe disappeared in early January, a Cohasset police detective received a mysterious ransom note demanding $127,000 for the woman’s return, newly released court documents show.

“We have the so named Ana walshe with us here..we had a deal worth $127,000.. she messed up..we have her here with us and if she doesn’t pay the money..then she’ll never be back, and we know that the police and the FBI are involved.. good luck finding us,” read the Jan. 7 email.

In an affidavit filed in Quincy District Court, a Massachusetts State Police trooper wrote that “investigators are considering this email suspicious because there is no timeline to respond to the demand and no contact instructions.”

Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was last seen in the early hours of New Year’s Day after celebrating the holiday with her husband, Brian Walshe, and a friend at the Walshes’ Cohasset home.

Brian Walshe has since been accused of killing Ana Walshe and dismembering her body. He was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court last week on charges of first-degree murder, misleading police, and improper conveyance of a human body.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe made a series of disturbing Google searches on his son’s iPad — including “Can you throw away body parts” and “Hacksaw best tool to dismember” — and purchased hundreds of dollars of cleaning products and hardware supplies after his wife was last seen.

Investigators also found blood present in the Walshes’ basement and in Brian Walshe’s car, prosecutors said last week.

The ransom note arrived three days after Ana Walshe was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person, according to court documents.