Crime Everett man facing federal sex trafficking charges for ‘horrific’ crimes against 4 women Trevor Jones, 45, is accused of running a sex trafficking operation in which he targeted victims suffering from substance use disorder.

An Everett man is facing federal charges following “incredibly serious and disturbing” sex trafficking allegations, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

Trevor Jones, 45, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on Tuesday on four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. The alleged crimes involved four female victims, the release from the prosecutor’s office said.

Jones was arrested March 23 on related state charges and has remained in state custody since then.

He is accused of running a sex trafficking operation in which he targeted victims suffering from substance use disorder. Prosecutors allege that Jones gave his victims substances including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine to further build up their drug dependencies and ensure control over them. The victims were also allegedly prohibited from obtaining substances from anyone other than him.

“As alleged, he specifically targeted victims suffering with substance use disorder, intensified their drug dependency to gain control, violently forced them to engage in sex acts for his own profit and, in some instances, used sexual violence to ensure their compliance,” Rollins said.

Prosecutors said Jones would routinely take away identification cards and other personal items from the victims to prevent them from leaving and also require them to earn a daily quota of commercial sex acts of which they would hand over all the proceeds to him.

Punishment from not abiding by these rules included threats and acts of violence, as well as withholding of any controlled substances in which the victims were dependent on, prosecutors explained.

“The conduct we allege in this case is horrific,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said in a statement. “Trevor Jones is accused of preying on, drugging, and sexually victimizing women for his own financial gain.

“No human being should ever be lured into servitude, exploited, and forced to live their lives in fear where escape seems all but impossible, but that’s exactly what we believe happened here,” he continued. “The resiliency his victims have shown is commendable, and as a result, Jones will now face justice.”

If convicted on any of the counts of sex trafficking, Jones could face anywhere from 15 years to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.