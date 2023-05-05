Crime Husband’s GoFundMe not being used for Lindsay Clancy’s defense, lawyer says The Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children is paralyzed "forever," her lawyer told The Boston Globe. Lindsay Clancy. Facebook

“Not one cent” of funding for Lindsay Clancy’s legal defense has come from a GoFundMe page that raised more than $1 million for her husband, Clancy’s lawyer told The Boston Globe Wednesday.

Accused of killing her three young children in January, the Duxbury woman is now in the care of the state Department of Mental Health at Tewksbury Hospital, attorney Kevin J. Reddington said in an interview with the Globe.

Clancy, 32, allegedly strangled 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy with exercise bands on Jan. 24 before cutting herself and jumping out a second-floor window at the family’s home. She suffered a severe spinal cord injury in the fall and remains paralyzed from the waist down, Reddington confirmed.

“She will be forever,” he told the Globe, citing medical records and discussions with doctors.

During Clancy’s arraignment in February, Reddington described his client’s worsening mental state in the months following the birth of her youngest child.

Clancy “was having bad thoughts; she was having worsening depression” and “wasn’t sleeping,” he said in court, adding that she was suicidal at the time of her arraignment, which she attended via Zoom from a hospital bed.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague, meanwhile, made an argument that Clancy had mental clarity at the time of the alleged killings, accusing her of deliberately sending her husband out to run an errand and pick up dinner in order to buy herself time.

Reddington told the Globe that he’s looking into whether Clancy can raise a defense of diminished capacity and said the defense team has retained Case Western Reserve University psychiatry professor Dr. Phillip Resnick, a national expert on parents who kill their children, and psychologist Dr. Paul Zeizel to examine Clancy’s mental health.

Lindsay Clancy was arraigned via Zoom in February from a Boston hospital, where she was recovering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries she sustained after jumping from a second-floor window of her family’s Duxbury home on Jan. 24. – Plymouth District Court

Earlier this week, Plymouth District Court Judge John A. Canavan III granted Reddington’s request for funds to cover the experts’ fees, court records show. According to the Globe, Canavan authorized Reddington to spend as much as $17,500, though the defense attorney said he has not yet disbursed any public money to the experts.

So far, Clancy’s parents have been funding her defense, though Reddington told the newspaper his client will likely need to use financial help from the court.

“They’re pretty much depleting everything they have to try and help her out,’’ Reddington told the Globe. He said none of the funds raised for her husband, Patrick Clancy, on GoFundMe have been provided for Lindsay Clancy’s defense.

“That’s Patrick’s money,” Reddington told the Globe.

The GoFundMe, where Patrick Clancy addressed his family’s tragedy and called for forgiveness for his wife, had raised more than $1,074,000 as of Friday morning, with donations still rolling in. A description on the GoFundMe page explains that the fundraiser is meant to help Patrick Clancy pay for “medical bills, funeral services, and legal help.”

Reddington declined to comment on whether Patrick Clancy is helping to pay for his wife’s defense, but told the Globe, “every nickel that’s been spent on her defense has come from her parents.”