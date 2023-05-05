Crime Police arrest ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive after spotting tattoo of his own name on his neck Francisco Mahon is facing charges in connection to a Jan. 2 robbery at 531 Columbia Road in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Boston police identified and arrested a suspect on the department’s Most Wanted List on Wednesday, thanks to a neck tattoo.

Francisco Mahon, 40, of Boston was taken into custody at 109 Main St. in Cambridge around 4:30 p.m. on an outstanding warrant out of Dorchester District Court for armed robbery, Boston police noted in a release.

Authorities said they were positive they had the right suspect due to a visible tattoo of his name “Francisco” on his neck.

Cambridge police assisted at the scene.

Mahon is facing charges in connection to a Jan. 2 robbery at 531 Columbia Road in Dorchester, Boston police said.

The suspect is accused of holding a victim at knifepoint and attempting to physically assault him. The victim was not injured, but Mahon allegedly stole his wallet and gold jewelry before fleeing the scene. Police had searched the area at the time, but could not locate the perpetrator.