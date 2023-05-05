Police seek suspect in two Boston assaults

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to two assault and battery incidents that occurred Tuesday morning.
The department said on Wednesday the assaults took place near 450 Brookline Ave. and 80 Francis St., both in the Longwood Medical Area, by a suspect described as a black or Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and dark facial hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants, and dark colored sneakers.
Authorities asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
