Man waiving boxcutter allegedly threatens to kill Tewksbury hotel guests

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Lowell man was arrested for allegedly threatening Tewksbury hotel guests with a boxcutter Saturday night, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.
At 8:30 p.m., 47-year-old Just Maryland reportedly antagonized guests outside a Motel 6 at 95 Main Street. Police say he was yelling and threatening to cut the guests with a boxcutter he was waving around.
When officers arrived, they reported they kept their distance and tried to get Maryland to stop.
Officers pointed a Taser at Maryland, who they say eventually stood down. They located the box cutter in his pocket before taking him into custody.
He is being charged with assault, threatening to commit murder, and disorderly conduct, police say.
In the release, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus commended the team for de-escalating the situation without injury.
“I’m grateful, due to the officers’ quick response and actions, that no one was hurt during this incident,” he said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.