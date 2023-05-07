Crime Man waiving boxcutter allegedly threatens to kill Tewksbury hotel guests Lowell resident Justin Maryland, 47, was arrested by Tewksbury police.

A Lowell man was arrested for allegedly threatening Tewksbury hotel guests with a boxcutter Saturday night, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

At 8:30 p.m., 47-year-old Just Maryland reportedly antagonized guests outside a Motel 6 at 95 Main Street. Police say he was yelling and threatening to cut the guests with a boxcutter he was waving around.

When officers arrived, they reported they kept their distance and tried to get Maryland to stop.

Officers pointed a Taser at Maryland, who they say eventually stood down. They located the box cutter in his pocket before taking him into custody.

He is being charged with assault, threatening to commit murder, and disorderly conduct, police say.

In the release, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan ​​Columbus commended the team for de-escalating the situation without injury.

“I’m grateful, due to the officers’ quick response and actions, that no one was hurt during this incident,” he said.