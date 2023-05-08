NH traffic sting nabs 6 vehicles traveling over 100 mph, including 1 over 120

Newsletter Signup
New Hampshire State Police issued 67 traffic violations via an aircraft traffic enforcement operation on I-95 in Hampton on Sunday.
This effort utilizing State Police aircraft caught six vehicles traveling over 100 mph and 24 vehicles traveling over 90 mph in the 65-mph zone, according to a release from the department.
Police said they organized this operation “in response to the increasing number of traffic violations and crashes on New Hampshire highways.”
Among those caught speeding was a 19-year-old from Revere who was arrested for allegedly traveling more than 120 mph on a motorcycle.
A trooper initially clocked the 19-year-old operating a 2009 CBR600 at 94 mph and tried to tried to pull him over, but he sped up even more, police said.
State Police aircraft followed the motorcycle onto Route 101 West and tracked it off of exit 8 and into the parking lot of New England Dragway, where a large event was happening at the time. Troopers soon arrived and arrested the driver.
The 19-year-old was transported to Epping Police Department where he was charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, operation without a motorcycle endorsement, unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to display registration.
The motorcyclist was released, but is scheduled to appear in 10th Circuit Court, Brentwood District on June 27.
