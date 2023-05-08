Crime NH traffic sting nabs 6 vehicles traveling over 100 mph, including 1 over 120 Among those caught speeding was a 19-year-old from Revere who was arrested for allegedly traveling more than 120 mph on a motorcycle.

New Hampshire State Police issued 67 traffic violations via an aircraft traffic enforcement operation on I-95 in Hampton on Sunday.

This effort utilizing State Police aircraft caught six vehicles traveling over 100 mph and 24 vehicles traveling over 90 mph in the 65-mph zone, according to a release from the department.

Police said they organized this operation “in response to the increasing number of traffic violations and crashes on New Hampshire highways.”

Among those caught speeding was a 19-year-old from Revere who was arrested for allegedly traveling more than 120 mph on a motorcycle.

A trooper initially clocked the 19-year-old operating a 2009 CBR600 at 94 mph and tried to tried to pull him over, but he sped up even more, police said.

Advertisement:

State Police aircraft followed the motorcycle onto Route 101 West and tracked it off of exit 8 and into the parking lot of New England Dragway, where a large event was happening at the time. Troopers soon arrived and arrested the driver.

The 19-year-old was transported to Epping Police Department where he was charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, operation without a motorcycle endorsement, unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to display registration.

The motorcyclist was released, but is scheduled to appear in 10th Circuit Court, Brentwood District on June 27.