Boston police seek missing 11-year-old boy

An 11-year-old boy is missing, and according to the Boston Police Department, he was last seen leaving school Monday on Mildred Avenue. Jean Pierre Bienquisto was reportedly wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, and black-and-white sneakers
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4212. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
