Crime Fatal motorcycle crash in Lawrence under investigation The crash occurred Sunday evening and the victim died at the hospital, police say.

A man died after his motorcycle collided with a car near the intersection of South Broadway and Dracut Street in Lawrence, Detective Thomas Cuddy told Boston.com in an email Monday.

The man — who police have yet to identify — was treated at the scene before being sent to Lawrence General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police requested that people try to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.