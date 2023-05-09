Fatal motorcycle crash in Lawrence under investigation

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A man died after his motorcycle collided with a car near the intersection of South Broadway and Dracut Street in Lawrence, Detective Thomas Cuddy told Boston.com in an email Monday.
The man — who police have yet to identify — was treated at the scene before being sent to Lawrence General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police requested that people try to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.