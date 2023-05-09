Crime 2 dead in separate fatal weekend shootings in Boston "Visibility and community policing are crucial if we want to be able to stem the violence."

Two people are dead and two others are injured after separate shootings in Boston over the weekend, according to the Boston Police Department.

Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., police report two men were shot near 66 Wildwood Street in Mattapan. Both were sent to the hospital, where one died and the other was still receiving care for life-threatening injuries.

Names of the victim have not been released, but a woman who claimed to know the dead man told The Boston Globe, “He was a good person — he didn’t get into fights. He’s just a normal guy.”

Advertisement:

She also said it’s because of shootings like this one that she chooses to “just stay in the house.”

“It sucks that it has to be like this,” she told the Globe.

Another shooting victim found in Dorchester around the same time was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police report. They say he is believed to have been shot near 381 Center Street.

A fourth gunshot victim, who police say was shot in Downtown Boston, near 35 Kingston Street, was sent to a local hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries Sunday.

Police are currently investigating, but do not believe the incidents are connected.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told the Globe that the night was a “pretty violent night in the city,” and requested the public’s help.

In addition to the shootings, multiple arrests occurred in Dorchester surrounding firearm possession. Suspects were arrested for possessing firearms in two separate instances on Sunday, and another instance on Monday.

As of Monday, there were 47 total shootings in Boston this year, 13 of which resulted in deaths, according to police data. There were also 160 firearm arrests.

City Councilor Michael Flaherty, the public safety chair, told the Globe that warm weather during the summer will often increase cases of street violence.

Advertisement:

“We need a plan,” he said. “Visibility and community policing are crucial if we want to be able to stem the violence.”

A spokesperson from Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office said they intend to “continue to dedicate the full weight of all city departments across all neighborhoods to keep our residents safe and healthy.”