Crime Man arrested in fatal stabbing of woman in Chelsea Angel Alvarez, 65, has been charged with murder.

A man is in custody following the fatal stabbing of a woman Monday morning in Chelsea.

Angel Alvarez, 65, of North Dartmouth, is accused of murdering 59-year-old Margarita Morehead in a residence at 44 Lafayette Ave. on Monday morning, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Morehead died Monday morning after being stabbed “numerous times” in the residence in Chelsea’s Powder Horn Hill neighborhood.

Alvarez is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court, according to prosecutors.

The stabbing is being investigated by state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office and Chelsea police.