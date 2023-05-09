Crime North Dartmouth man charged with murder for girlfriend’s stabbing death Police found Margarita Morehead unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood in a Chelsea apartment Monday morning. She had been stabbed multiple times.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office has charged a North Dartmouth man with murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death after she tried to break up with him.

Angel Alvarez, 65, is accused of stabbing 59-year-old Margarita Morehead to death at an apartment in Chelsea, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Chelsea police found Morehead unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood in an apartment at 44 Lafayette Ave. just before 10 a.m. Monday morning, the release said. She was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Later that day, Alvarez, who police identified as Morehead’s boyfriend, contacted Chelsea police and asked for medical attention. He also asked to turn himself in and told police he was in Everett, where he was then arrested, according to the release.

Advertisement:

During a recorded interview with Chelsea police, Alvarez allegedly admitted that he repeatedly stabbed Morehead after she tried to end their relationship.

Police also located Alvarez’s car Monday and allegedly found brown stains that looked like blood both inside and on the outside of the car.

#BREAKING: 59-year-old woman dies after “being stabbed numerous times” in Chelsea, prosecutors confirm to @NBC10Boston



Investigators on scene right now outside building on Lafayette Avenue



State police investigating homicide w/ Chelsea police



More updates to come soon pic.twitter.com/KwuESQ1h5v — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) May 8, 2023

“Instead of dealing with the reality of an ended relationship with restraint and dignity, this man chose a shocking act of violence that ended Margarita Morehead’s life,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the release.

Police charged Alvarez with murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. A judge ordered he be held without bail during his arraignment in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday.

Alvarez is due back in court on June 12 for a probable cause hearing.

SafeLink, a statewide multilingual domestic violence hotline, can be reached at 877-785-2020. LGBTQ+ people facing domestic abuse can also call The Network/La Red for help at 617-742-4911.