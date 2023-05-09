Crime A Winthrop man tried to sell his car on Facebook. He was held at gunpoint as thieves stole it during the test drive, police say. Youssouf Mboukoh, 20, is facing charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, carjacking by firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

A Jamaica Plain man is facing charges for allegedly holding a man at gunpoint and stealing his car during a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong last week, officials said.

Youssouf Mboukoh, 20, responded to a listing of a 2010 black Ford Fusion for sale on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet the owner for purchase on April 29, according to a statement from Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Mboukoh, who responded to the listing under the Facebook profile name “GrindTime,” asked the seller if he could test drive the vehicle, officials said.

The pair went for a short drive before stopping on Perkins Street in Winthrop where another man opened the rear driver’s side door, aimed a gun at the victim, and threatened, “go away or I will shoot you,” the statement noted.

The victim exited the car immediately and called authorities for help while Mboukoh and the other man drove off, police say.

Investigators later confirmed via surveillance video that Mboukah and two other men arrived on Perkins Street in a white Honda Accord on April 29 around 4:30 p.m.

Video shows one of the men remove a large backpack from the trunk and get back into the Honda, while Mboukah walks toward the victim’s address for the sale meet-up, the district attorney’s office said.

After the victim was ordered to get out of the car during the test drive, video shows Mboukah drive away with the Honda following closely behind, according to officials.

Authorities secured an arrest warrant for Mboukoh with the help of this video surveillance, as well as details provided by the victim.

Mboukoh was arrested May 2 and charged the next day in East Boston Municipal Court with larceny of a motor vehicle, carjacking by firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was ordered held on $10,000 bail with the conditions that, if he makes bail, he stay away from the victim and remain at home with GPS monitoring, the district attorney said.

Mboukoh is expected back in court June 5 for a probable cause hearing.

The other two men have not been identified.

“These individuals targeted this victim and then deceived and threatened him,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “This calculated robbery could have resulted in injuries or worse. I am glad the victim was not hurt and quickly got police involved. This incident is a reminder of how important it is to use a safe exchange location when dealing with unknown purchasers to ensure everyone’s safety.”