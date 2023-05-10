Crime MBTA police seek alleged lewdness suspect caught on video A video from the MBTA shows the man at Stony Brook station.

A man is wanted for open and gross lewdness at an MBTA station, according to a Tweet from the MBTA Transit Police. The unidentified individual reportedly targeted a female at Stony Brook station around 7:40 a.m. Monday.

Transit police have obtained video footage of the man at the station. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 617-222-1050.

ID Sought re: Open & Gross Lewdness at # MBTA Stony Brook Station 5/8 at 7:40AM. Subject targets a female to victimize with said criminal activity. Recognize this Person of Interest. Pls contact us w/any info at 617-222-1050 pic.twitter.com/GV3dogTDm2 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 9, 2023