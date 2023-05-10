MBTA police seek alleged lewdness suspect caught on video

Newsletter Signup
A man is wanted for open and gross lewdness at an MBTA station, according to a Tweet from the MBTA Transit Police. The unidentified individual reportedly targeted a female at Stony Brook station around 7:40 a.m. Monday.
Transit police have obtained video footage of the man at the station. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 617-222-1050.
