Crime

MBTA police seek alleged lewdness suspect caught on video

A video from the MBTA shows the man at Stony Brook station.

By Melissa Ellin

A man is wanted for open and gross lewdness at an MBTA station, according to a Tweet from the MBTA Transit Police. The unidentified individual reportedly targeted a female at Stony Brook station around 7:40 a.m. Monday.

Transit police have obtained video footage of the man at the station. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 617-222-1050.