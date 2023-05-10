Crime Police investigating double shooting overnight in Dorchester The victims, a man and a woman, were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Boston police said.

Two people were shot in Dorchester in the early hours Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

The double shooting took place shortly before 12:30 a.m. and involved two crime scenes in Upham’s Corner: one on Humphreys Place and the other outside of Dublin House, a bar on the corner of Columbia Road and Stoughton Street, a spokesperson for Boston Police Department said by phone.

The victims, a man and a woman, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes just a few days after two people were killed and two others were injured in separate shootings around Boston on Sunday.