Police investigating double shooting overnight in Dorchester

Two people were shot in Dorchester in the early hours Wednesday morning, police confirmed.
The double shooting took place shortly before 12:30 a.m. and involved two crime scenes in Upham’s Corner: one on Humphreys Place and the other outside of Dublin House, a bar on the corner of Columbia Road and Stoughton Street, a spokesperson for Boston Police Department said by phone.
The victims, a man and a woman, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.
The shooting comes just a few days after two people were killed and two others were injured in separate shootings around Boston on Sunday.
