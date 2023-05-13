Crime Mom facing charges after unlicensed teen son allegedly fled from Mass. state trooper at 110 mph Police say Kelly LeBlanc was in the backseat as her 16-year-old son led police on a brief car chase in West Springfield.

A Massachusetts mother is facing charges after her unlicensed 16-year-old son led state police on a brief car chase on the Massachusetts Turnpike, hitting a speed of 110 mph before the car began smoking, according to officials.

Kelly LeBlanc, 43, of Holyoke, was summonsed to court on charges of permitting the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a child, MassLive reported Friday.

LeBlanc was allegedly in the backseat of a 2012 Nissan Altima as her teen son evaded a state trooper in West Springfield around 6 p.m. Monday, according to officials.

Police said the officer tried to stop the car due to a canceled registration. However, the boy allegedly did not pull over and instead began speeding as police pursued the vehicle, according to officials.

The Nissan traveled about four miles on Interstate 90 westbound until it began smoking and finally came to a stop, according to the report. No injuries were reported.

The teen driver will be charged with driving an unregistered motor vehicle. He also faces charges of unlicensed operation, reckless operation, speeding, and failure to stop for police.

A 19-year-old male relative who was in the passenger seat has not been charged in connection to the incident.