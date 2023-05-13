Crime Three minors stabbed outside Brockton High, five arrested Less than an hour later, a fourth stabbing happened at Good Samaritan Medical Center, where the victims were being treated. Police believe it was retaliation.



Five people were arrested after three minors were stabbed outside Brockton High Friday afternoon and a fourth was stabbed at a nearby hospital, according to officials.

The victims in the school stabbing suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Brockton’s Good Samaritan Medical Center, where another stabbing occurred, Boston 25 reported.

Police said the hospital attack involved the stabbing suspect and may have been in retaliation to the school assault.

A total of five people are facing charges in connection to the attacks.

The first stabbing happened just after 2 p.m. near the school’s softball field, according to officials. Cellphone video of the stabbing shows a girl struggling on the ground with a stab wound on her leg. In the video, a boy is seen wrapping a shirt around her leg.

A witness said she saw a crowd gathered at the stabbing scene.

“It looked pretty scary. I didn’t know that happened, though. It was very concerning,” Brockton High student Kiara Lizpinet told Boston 25.

The stabbing followed an altercation between a group of minors, some of whom were students.

Brockton Public Schools released a statement saying, “We believe this was not a random incident. There is no active threat at the school. All further information relative to the investigation will be released by law enforcement.”

Police told WCVB that both incidents remain under active investigation.